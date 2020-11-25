Bowie boys lose 42-38

The Bowie boy’s basketball team traveled to Gainesville on Friday where the Jackrabbits lost to the Leopards.

Bowie made a furious comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, but fell just short losing 42-38.

It was a close and low scoring first half. The Jackrabbits had the lead after the first quarter 11-8 and at halftime 19-18.

Bowie’s offense for all of the third quarter had trouble executing and making shots while Gainesville had its best scoring quarter of the game. The Leopards took the lead 31-23 heading into the fourth quarter as they outscored the Jackrabbits 13-4 in the third.

Bowie knew it had to change some things to get back in the game. Defensively, the team focused on getting the ball out of Gainesville’s best ball handler’s hands and into the hands of other guards and turning up the pressure.

This created opportunities and the Jackrabbits offense had its biggest quarter of the game scoring 15 points. A.J. Whatley scored all six of his points in the quarter to lead the team while Logan Hutson scored four of his team high eight points in the comeback attempt.

Unfortunately, the Leopards made five of their six free throws while scoring just enough to hang on, getting the close win 42-38.

