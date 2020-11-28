Bowie boys lose games before break

The Bowie boy’s basketball team had a tough two days before the break playing Hirschi and Krum.

The Jackrabbits lost 57-46 to the Huskies and 60-44 to the Bobcats.

Bowie hosted the state-ranked Hirschi team on Monday and initially had a decent first quarter, leading 8-6. The Jackrabbits were handling the Huskies full-court press and attacking the basket.

For most of the second quarter the teams were pretty locked together tied 19-19.

The final two minutes before halftime saw Hirschi go on an 8-0 run with multiple baskets scored off turnovers. The Huskies led 27-19 at halftime.

That same energy seemed to carry over into the start of the third quarter. Hirschi’s lead at one point was 37-23, but Bowie closed the lead to 39-29 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jackrabbits struggled to make up any ground as the Huskies press gave them trouble. Hirschi led 55-40 late in the quarter, but Bowie finished strong to make the final score 57-46.

Logan Hutson led the team with nine points. A.J. Whatley and Riley Blackburn were second with eight points apiece.

The Jackrabbits then traveled to Krum on Tuesday. Bowie had trouble keeping the Bobcats off the free throw line in the first quarter. Along with a couple of made 3-pointers had Krum leading 20-12 heading into the second quarter.

The Jackrabbits had trouble scoring in the second quarter while the Bobcats did not slow down much. This allowed Krum to build its lead to 36-17 at halftime.

Bowie played much better in the second half, actually outscoring the Bobcats 27-24, but it was not enough to come back from double-digit points.

Cade Thompson led the team with nine points while Tru’Vion Sansom was second with seven.

