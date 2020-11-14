Bowie community dinner changes to take-out, delivery

This year’s Bowie Community Thanksgiving Dinner presented through the First United Methodist Church has been changed to include only delivery and pick-up, cancelling dining room service.

It was announced the dinner will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 26 at the church, but only with delivery and pick-up to protect the health of the community.

Delivery orders will be taken through noon on Nov. 25. Call the church office at 872-3384 to place an order. Calls for meals for pickup will be helpful in planning.

There is no charge for the dinner, which is prepared by volunteers and church members, supported by the community and church.

First United Methodist Church is located at 1515 North Jefferson.