Bowie Fire presents awards; honors long medical director

11/21/2020 COUNTY LIFE 0

Dr. Surinder Aujla, who retired from practice earlier this year, also leaves Bowie EMS as its medical director at the end of the year. Fire Chief Doug Page recognized the doctor’s 32 years of service, but unfortunately his plaque did not arrive in time. (Photo by Barbara Green)

The City of Bowie Fire Department hosted its annual Thanksgiving dinner for members and families this week presenting service and training awards.
Fire Chief Doug Page reviewed the membership list noting their years of service which total 37 active members with 221 years and 11 months of experience. It also was noted that 25 percent of the members have attained firefighter level two status of training.
“That is indispensable when we pull up on a fire,” said Page.
Service awards went to the following members:
In a special award, Dr. Surinder Aujla was honored for his 32 years of service as medical director for Bowie Emergency Medical Service. Aujla retired from his practice earlier this year.

Family members and friends helped pin badges on for newly certified firefighters during Monday’s annual Thanksgiving dinner. (News photo by Barbara Green)

