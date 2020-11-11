Bowie football loses final game 41-0

The Bowie Jackrabbits football team ended their season on Friday with a loss at Boyd.

Down a couple of key seniors on both sides of the ball, the Jackrabbits did not play their best losing 41-0.

The Yellowjackets got out to a fast start scoring two rushing touchdowns and on a punt return to go up 21-0 after the first quarter. Two more rushing touchdowns in the second quarter and a final one in the third quarter provided all of the scoring for the night.

Bowie’s offense had trouble matching that explosion as it gained 153 yards of offense on the night combined with Boyd’s 412 yards.

Jre Donnell led the Jackrabbits with 52 yards rushing, Colby Miller completed nine passes for 60 yards and Ryder Richey caught four for 35 yards.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News