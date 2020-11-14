Bowie gearing up for its big holiday festival

The fall scarecrows that decorated downtown Bowie successfully created the happiness the world needs right now, so, the Bowie Community Development Board invites everyone to put on their creative top hats and display snowmen for the upcoming winter events.

The 29th Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival and lighted parade will be on Dec. 5.

The day will begin with pancakes with Santa at the Bowie Fire Department, 203 Walnut Street. Then hop over to the Bowie Public Library for Elf’N Magic hosted by First United Methodist Church where families can enjoy refreshments and activities.

Then visit the City of Bowie miniature Christmas village at Creative Cakes at 104 North Smythe Street. Local businesses were invited to provide a village-type structure to feature their firm in the village. The village has been a big success so make sure to add your business.

The parade will be on Dec. 5 and entry forms are now available for the Disney-theme event.

