Bowie girl’s basketball start season

The Bowie girl’s basketball team started out its season with two games in two days on Friday and Saturday, winning one and losing one.

The Lady Rabbits first traveled to Slidell to take on the 1A program that has owned the district title amongst the area teams.

Bowie laid the smack down on the Lady Greyhounds, taking control after a slow first quarter leading 25-11 at halftime.

The Lady Rabbits kept the aggression up and never let Slidell’s offense get anything going. Bowie finished the game strong scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter to pick up the win 57-23.

The next day Bowie traveled to Gordon to play Anson. It was a close first half, but the Lady Tigers had a small lead 26-22 heading into halftime.

The Lady Rabbits defense forced turnovers like they were supposed to, but not enough offense was generated by them as shots were not going in.

Anson’s lead continued as it led 39-34 heading into the fourth quarter. The Lady Tigers knocked in several 3-pointers and made enough free throws to grow their lead as Bowie’s offense struggled to keep up with the time winding down.

Anson would win 59-47 to give the Lady Rabbits their first loss of the season.

