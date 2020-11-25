Bowie girls defeat Iowa Park 56-47

The Bowie Lady Rabbits bounced back on Friday at Iowa Park to pick up a solid win on the road.

The Lady Rabbits were in control for most of the game winning 56-47 following a disappointing loss earlier in the week against Burkburnett.

It was a close first quarter, but Bowie held a narrow lead 11-10. The second quarter was where the Lady Rabbits built their lead.

Senior players Jayci Logan and Abbi Gamblin scored 13 of the teams 19 points in the quarter while holding the Lady Hawks to only seven points.

Bowie’s lead was in the double digits at halftime 30-17.

The third quarter saw Iowa Park dig into the lead a bit. The Lady Hawks made three 3-pointers in the quarter, but the Lady Rabbits did enough to keep their lead 40-32 heading into the fourth.

Bowie’s offense picked back up to match the Lady Hawks, never letting Iowa Park close enough to regain the lead. The Lady Rabbits won 56-47.

