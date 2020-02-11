Bowie Library closes this week due to virus

The Bowie Public Library has been closed after one of the employees tested positive for COVID-19. City Manager Bert Cunningham said he and Library Director Beth Hiatt discussed it and decided to close the library this week for a deep cleaning and sanitizing, along with monitoring what happens with the rest of the employees.

“Wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, wear mask when appropriate and social distance. Please pray for our fellow employees who are going through this ailment,” said the manager.