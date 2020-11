Bowie Library closes this week due to virus

The Bowie Public Library has been closed after one of the employees tested positive for COVID-19. City Manager Bert Cunningham said he and Library Director Beth Hiatt discussed it and decided to close the library this week for a deep cleaning and sanitizing, along with monitoring what happens with the rest of the employees.

“Wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, wear mask when appropriate and social distance. ┬áPlease pray for our fellow employees who are going through this ailment,” said the manager.