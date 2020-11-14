Bowie marching band prepares for UIL contest

The Mighty Marching Maroon Band of Bowie High School will perform at Region Two University Interscholastic League Marching Contest on Nov. 18.

The band will take to the field at Bobcat Stadium in Celina and are set to perform at 10:12 a.m.

Director German Torres said the group will have its last public performance of the marching show, “Aqua,” at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Jackrabbit Stadium.

He invites band supporters to attend this show and cheer on the band. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

“Aqua” by Gary Gilroy as the name implies attempts to describe water at various stages. Torres said the band is performing two of the three movements, “Vapor” and “Solid.”

Read the full story in the Saturday Bowie News.