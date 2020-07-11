Bowie teen wins big roping event

Bowie teen Allye Stark won her first big roping contest on Oct. 24 at San Agelo’s Roping Fiesta.

Apart of Cody Ohl’s Jr. Calf Roping Championship, Allye won the 15-and-under breakaway roping division, winning a buckle and almost $3,000 in prize money.

Allye, 14-years-old, is the daughter of Deann and Neal Stark who both have spent time roping. It was another family member though that got her interested in trying it.

“I think just watching my brother rope and start his career as a calf roper really influenced me to want to do it,” Allye said.

Brother Clay is taking a break from rodeo as he attends college, but Allye has taken up that reign and is already reaping the rewards thanks to a childhood growing up on a ranch and parental coaching.

“Her daddy has been her coach,” Deann said. “He’s the one that’s back there helping her with her mental game.”

This year the Stark’s decided to home school Allye to allow a more flexible schedule so she can practice and compete more with her dad, who works out of town sometimes during the week. Deann is a school councilor at Bowie High School.

Like all rodeo events, hours of practice and travel all come down to only a couple of seconds to execute. With roping, success is either attained or not within two to four seconds at high levels of competition.

Dealing with the highs and lows of competition where certain aspects, mainly the two other animals at play, are out of your control takes a lot of mental toughness.

“The failures that come with it, a lot of people quit before it ever gets better,” Allye said. “I think that’s what’s so hard about it is you have to fail before you can succeed.”

