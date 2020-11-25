Boys Basketball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians lost some close games on Friday and Saturday on the road against Godley and Bridgeport.

The Indians fell to the Wildcats while also losing a close game to the Bulls 51-50 with a last second shot.

Coach Colby Schniederjan thought his team played better than its first game against the tough Burkburnett team.

Against Bridgeport, the team came all the way back from 21 points down in the second half to take the lead.

“I just found a mesh of some players I hadn’t seen yet,” Schniederjan said. “Early on we have to find some of that chemistry we haven’t had the ability to find because we didn’t play at all this summer.”

It was a back and forth fourth quarter as Nocona had the lead late in the game. The Bulls were able to make a 3-pointer with little time left to go up 51-50. The full court heave from the Indians was off target at the buzzer.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs barely lost their game on Friday against Bryson.

The Cowboys won by the smallest of margins 39-38 in a game that was rescheduled.

“This was a really fun defensive battle the whole way,” Coach Seth Stephens said. “We were behind most of the game due to some offensive struggles. We were trailing 32-24 heading into the fourth quarter.”

The Bulldogs came back strong and made a game of it, but unfortunately some mental mistakes in the last few possessions led to the close loss.

Stephens hopes his team can learn from a tough loss like this.

Prairie Valley’s next scheduled game is at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1 with a rematch at Bryson.

