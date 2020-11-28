Boys basketball roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians were victim of another last second shot in their loss to Pottsboro on Tuesday.

The Cardinals pulled off the win 46-45 with a deep 3-point shot at the buzzer.

The Indians started the game well as they established a 17-7 lead in the first quarter.

Pottsboro came back and had a huge second quarter powered by Bret Nix, who scored 15 of his game high 28 points during this time.

Nocona struggled offensively as well, causing the Cardinals to take the lead at halftime 29-23.

The Indians made some defensive adjustments and held Pottsboro to only one basket in the third quarter.

Unfortunately, Nocona continued to struggle a bit in the third, but made up enough ground to trail by just one point 31-30 heading into the final quarter.

It was easily the most competitive quarter of the game as both teams went back and forth.

With the score tied late in the final minute, Coach Colby Schniederjan put the ball in the hands of his senior point guard Landry McCasland.

Having already sunk some crucial free throws in the period, McCasland came through as he scored a tough layup to give the Indians the lead 45-43.

The Cardinals had to race up the floor to get a good shot.

Several feet inside the halfcourt line, but still deeper than most coaches would want their players shooting from, a Pottsboro player rattled home the shot at the buzzer to give Pottsboro the one-point win 46-45.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs won one game and lost the other right before the Thanksgiving break.

The Bulldogs won on the road at Chillicothe 46-26 while being on the wrong side of things against Petrolia 47-27.

Prairie Valley’s game against the Eagles was the second time the Bulldogs had played them this season.

“We probably didn’t play as well this time as we did the time before. but we were able to work on some new things,” Coach Seth Stephens said. “From this game we learned that we really need to improve our rebounding, as well as taking care of the basketball.”

Isaac Yeargin led the team with 15 points, Tyler Winkler was second with 12 points while dishing five assists.

Konner Ritchie led the team with 12 rebounds and five steals.

