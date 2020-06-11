March 15, 1934 – November 3, 2020

MONTAGUE – Buddy Charles Lee, 86, Montague, TX, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 3, 2020 in Bowie, TX.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation and a service will take place at a later date.

Buddy was born March 15, 1934 in Grady, OK to Glen “Chunky” and Lydia B. (Hammonds) Lee. In 1953 he graduated from Nocona High School, and in 1954 Buddy went on to serve his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. After he returned home to Nocona, Buddy married Josephine Dunn on June 22, 1957 in Gainesville and the couple were married 63 years.

Buddy worked as a truck driver in the oilfield for many years, and later owned and operated the Texaco Stations in Montague and Nocona. Buddy also operated the landfill for Montague County, until his retirement. His greatest joy was his family, he loved working in his garden, fishing and growing chemical-free produce.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Bill and Sam Lee, and sisters, Sara Atteberry and Patricia Cross.

Buddy is survived by his wife, “Jo” Lee, Montague; children, Donna Carminati and husband, Richard, Montague, Buddy Lee Jr. and wife, Kim, Bowie and Glenda Lemon and husband, Mark, Bowie; grandchildren, Michael Darnell and wife, Jessica V., Honolulu, HI, Stephen Darnell and wife, Jessica, Central Point, OR, Mackenzi Eberly and husband, Jarrod, Shallow Water, and Tausha Reeves and husband, Matt, Decatur; great-grandchildren, Landen and Carsen Darnell, McKray, Brig and Kord Eberly and Nakona Reeves; his four-legged friend, Jack, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

1418 Highway 59 N,

Bowie, TX

(940) 872-9993

thewhitefamilyfuneralhome.com