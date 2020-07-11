Burned out Bellmire shell to be sold on courthouse steps

By BARBARA GREEN

Could the burned shell of the former Bellmire Nursing Home see some sort of resolution in the near future? It’s uncertain, but after four years the City of Bowie has been informed by its tax attorneys the property will be sold in a tax sale on the courthouse steps on Dec. 1.

It was Dec. 31, 2016 when a fire broke out in the vacant building and destroyed the L-shaped building on the east side of the property which originally took up more than two blocks at 1101 Rock. Since that time government officials have battled with various owners who said they had no insurance, new owners who would not respond and owners who could not be found all in an effort to clear the burned property.

Police responded regularly to vagrant and vandalism calls to the property, but those have tapered off. A recent caller reported there were chickens seen coming out of the boarded-up shell.

