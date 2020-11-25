Chief deputy named to replace retiring county clerk

By BARBARA GREEN

Kim Jones, chief deputy in the Montague County Clerk’s office, was named county clerk to fill the position upon the retirement of Glenda Henson on Dec. 31.

Members of the commissioner’s court met in a brief executive session during their regular meeting Monday to discuss the appointment. Back in open session Montague County Judge Kevin Benton read the formal letter of resignation from Henson who announced earlier in the year she would be retiring. She has served as county clerk the past 16 years after being appointed in 2006 and has worked for the county 22 years. Jones went to work in the county clerk’s office in January 2006, just six months before Henson joined the office.

