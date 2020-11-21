Commissioners to consider how to fill clerk’s post

Montague County Commissioners will begin the task of considering how to fill the county clerk’s position that will be vacant when Glenda Henson retires at the end of the year.

Henson has served as county clerk the past 16 years after being appointed in 2006, and has worked for the county for 22 years total. Her retirement is effective Dec. 31.

An executive session is scheduled for the 9 a.m. Nov. 23 agenda. Henson has two years left on her term. The appointee would serve out that term followed by an election.

The court will approve the fiscal 2021 Texas County and District Retirement System Plan agreement. The Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool liability renewal questionnaire also will be presented.

The annual interlocal agreement between Lubbock County acting through the Regional Public Defender for Capitol Cases will be examined, along with a line item adjustment for journal entries for outstanding bank reconciliation items.

In other topics the district attorney will ask to upgrade and lease a new copier; the county employee handbook will be offered for approval along with the Department of Transportation safety handbook. A printing bill for the new personnel policy handbooks also will be submitted for payment of $1,185.

A request from the Nortex Regional Planning Commission to name a private road in precinct one Sunset Ridge Lane for 911 purposes will be discussed.

Precinct two sees to enter into a finance contract to buy a motor grader and related equipment and to accept a donation of $4,500 to chip seal roads.

The court also will review permission for the county to sell surplus equipment through Government Deals.