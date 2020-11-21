COVID fatalities reported at 14 in county

Montague County continues to be in the middle of a surge in positive COVID-19 cases, but state figures also continue to be unclear as there are almost 90 active cases reported.

Montague County Health Authority Dr. Delbert McCaig said there were 79 confirmed active cases and eight probable for 87 still in isolation as of Nov. 20. However, the Texas Department of Health Services COVID dashboard showed 62 active cases (it does not show probable).

Delays in posting positive cases and delayed confirmation on death certificates continued to muddle public information. McCaig’s Friday report showed 10 fatalities, while the DSHS dashboard showed 14 fatalities noting those certificates run 10 to 14 days behind.

On Thursday McCaig also received a report of 30 positive cases at Advanced Rehabilitation in Bowie. It was unclear if that was just residents or a combination of residents and staff, he was awaiting additional information. The Bowie News requested comment from Advanced, but did not receive a response by press time Friday.