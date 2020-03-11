July 29, 1978 – October 31, 2020

BOWIE – Daryn Wayne Darland, 42, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 31, 2020.

A visitation will take place on Nov. 4 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Daryn was born July 29, 1978 in Graham. He loved his children and was very proud of them. He also enjoyed football and animals. Daryn had earned an associate’s degree in applied science in business management.

He is preceded in death by his father, Daryl Darland and sisters, Darla Kay Parr and Megan Darland.

Daryn is survived by his mother, Ann Darland; daughters, Jordyn Beasleyp, Genesis Darland, Sydney Gann; sons, Parker Sparks, Tyler Darland, Nicholas Darland and Nathan Darland; two grandchildren, two nieces, one nephew, several cousins and many beloved friends.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

