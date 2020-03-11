March 27, 1927 – October 28, 2020

NOCONA – David August Kaiser, 93, Nocona, TX, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 28, 2020.

A graveside service was at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at Salona Cemetery in Bowie with Pastor Doyle Wade officiating.

David was born March 27, 1927 in Nocona to Louis and Pearl (Doan) Kaiser. He graduated from Bowie High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Navy. David was a carpenter and loved building furniture and toys for his family and friends. He loved his family dearly and will be missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Clara Munson, Kathren Hamilton, Hazel Reed and Katye Schmitz and brother, Walter Kaiser.

David is survived by his brothers, Phillip Kaiser, Montague and James Vernon Kaiser, Wichita Falls; sister-in-law, Sue Kaiser, Nocona and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

