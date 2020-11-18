Diabetes screening coming to Bowie Nov. 19

The Total Diabetes Care Clinic will provide free A1c screenings in a drive-through diabetes screening on Nov. 19 in Bowie.

Certified diabetes care and education specialists Dick Gilley and Brenda Haile will provide the tests via a fingerstick with results available in six minutes.

The tests will be from 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 19 at First Christian Church, 605 E. Greenwood.

For details call 940-626-1890. You do not have to fast for this free screening. The A1c is a blood tests that can monitor how well your blood glucose is doing across a three-month time frame.