BOWIE – Dr. Max Gordon Latham, MD, 82, passed away on Nov. 6, 2020.

Dr. Latham was born Dec. 8, 1938 in Weatherford to Nathalie and Curtis Dixon Latham. He was an avid Scouter obtaining the rank of Eagle at age 14. He remained active in Scouting as an adult serving as a Scout Master during the time his sons earned their Eagle ranks. Dr. Latham served in various leadership positions with the BSA, including two terms as President of NETSEO Trails Council. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1956 and served as student body president his senior year.

Dr. Latham enrolled at North Texas State College, now known as North Texas State University. He graduated in three years with a bachelor of arts degree. He was accepted in Southwestern Medical School in Dallas and received his doctor of medicine degree in 1963. He began an internship at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth followed by Family Practice Residency as chief resident. He moved into private practice in Suphur Springs with a career spanning 38 years. Dr. Latham twice served as Chief of Staff as well as Mayor pro tem of Sulphur Springs City Council.

Survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of an over 65-year courtship and marriage, Margin Stovall Latham; son, Greig Stovall and Katie, Tyler, daughter Kathryn Keese Threadgill and husband, Brad, Rockwall, and son, Robert Lee and wife, Debbie, Black Mountain, NC. Beloved grandchildren, Major Garret Stovall Latham, a doctor in philosophy and wife, Elizabeth, Fort Sam Houston, Stuart William Latham and wife, Abrielle, Tyler, Quincie Elise Latham, Black Mountain, NC, and John Gordon Latham, College Station, Texas student at Texas A&M University, Bryce Butterfield, Fort Bragg, NC and Kayla Michele Butterfield, College Station student at Texas A&M University. Great-grandchildren, Benjamin Stovall Latham, Michael McRae Latham, Lucas Henderson Latham, and Julianna Elizabeth Latham, Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, TX. Beloved brother and life-long hunting buddy, Joel Pat Latham and wife, Judy, Mansfield. Beloved cousins, nieces and nephew.

Dr. Latham served his country in the National Guard Captain in the Medical Corps.

Max served as a long-time Deacon of Shannon Oaks Church of Christ in Sulphur Springs, Texas and Carter Lake Road church of Christ, Bowie Texas. Max was an avid life-long hunter and fisherman worldwide. Many years of travel to Texas A&M University attending Corps of Cadets March-ins for son Greig and grandchildren Garrett and Stuart. In addition, “take-out for supper” times with John and Kayla, students at Texas A&M University. Upon retiring from private medical practice in Sulphur Springs, Margin and Max returned home to Bowie. Max spent the next 20 years as a traveling doctor and emergency room physician at Kell West, Wichita Falls. From the age of five, Max wanted to become a physician and absolutely loved the profession. He studied different areas and always practiced innovative techniques. In retirement, he begins a career in woodworking. Several beautiful items produced, passed from “The Shop on the Hill” to family and friends. His major projects were building bedroom suites for all grandchildren upon their marriage. Four have been completed and are cherished reminders of their grandaddy Max’s love.

Memorial flower donations can be made to 211 Koonce Rd, Bowie, TX. Those wishing to make a donation can give to Bowie Educational Foundation PO 992 Bowie, TX.

