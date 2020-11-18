Drive-up COVID-19 testing opens up in Montague County

In an effort to help slow the growing tide of COVID-19 cases in Montague County, a free testing program will be operating three days a week through December.

Montague County Judge Kevin Benton said this program is being offered through the Texas Department of Emergency Management, with the testing site set up in the parking lot at Nocona General Hospital.

Cheek swab testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays starting Nov. 17. Benton said it will continue through December. A person does not have to have symptoms to be tested.

Montague County had 47 confirmed active cases and three probable based on the state health report on Tuesday.

