Fantasy of Lights Parade names grand marshals

This year has been a challenge for the Bowie community from dealing with COVID-19 regulations and safety precautions to recovering from an EF-1 tornado.

The Bowie Community Development Board voted to honor two hard working volunteers, Kirk and Diana Higgins, naming them grand marshals for the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade on Dec. 5.

The couple served their community by providing weather warnings and other safety during not only the tornado, but during other emergency events through the Montague County Emergency Communications Team.

They have worked quietly behind the scenes as many in our community do to keep our corner of the world turning. However, they were crucial in the warning and recovery efforts performed by the Montague County Emergency Communications Team and City of Bowie Emergency Operations Center during the EF-1 tornado disaster.

The Snowman Sip & Stroll with Me will be on Dec. 4 with festival activities including the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade on Dec. 5.

