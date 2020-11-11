Fiery crash closes U.S. 287 at Bellevue Monday

Firefighters had to remove the fiery cargo before it could be extinguished from the semi-truck trailer wreck. (Photos Henrietta VFD)

A car-semi-truck accident on Monday shortly before noon caused a fire and shut down the highway for almost five hours.

Area emergency responders worked this auto-semi-truck wreck that occurred about 10:45 a.m. on Monday in Bellevue in the northbound side of U.S. Highway 287. Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department responded along with Bellevue, Vashti, Bowie Rural and City of Bowie Fire Departments.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety said the accident involved an 18-wheeler that was traveling southbound and a passenger vehicle that was northbound. DPS reported the passenger car drove into southbound traffic for unknown reasons and collided with the 18-wheeler hitting a diesel tank causing both vehicles to catch fire.

The car’s driver, was removed from the vehicle by a trooper and transported to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth with nonlife-threatening injuries. The truck driver was transported to United Regional in Wichita Falls with serious injuries, but not believed to be life-threatening.

This semi-truck was hauling boxes of LEGOS. When the truck cab caught fire it spread into the trailer. Firefighters reported the cargo was difficult to extinguish due to it being plastic and all the cardboard boxes. Firefighters had to remove some of the cargo in order to extinguish the blaze. This section of the highway was closed until 4:30 p.m. There was one lane open on the southbound side alternating traffic to help with traffic flow.