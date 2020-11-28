Fiscal 2019-20 ends with stable conclusion

By BARBARA GREEN

Members of the Bowie City Council learned that even with a pandemic and tornado clean-up, the fiscal budget for 2019-20 remained stable as revenues went down, but so did expenses.

The financial statement ending Sept. 30, wrapped up the fiscal year and was presented to the council at its Monday meeting.

City Manager Bert Cunningham said when the new year opened and the pandemic arrived the city staff began to cut back uncertain what was coming. He commended department heads for holding their budgets down as much as possible.

“We ended on fine footing with almost every department coming in under budget even with extra expenses,” he said.

