Football Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians lost at Valley View on Friday night in a high scoring game that approached almost 100 points.

Unfortunately, the Indians just could not stop the Eagles, who won 61-32.

Valley View came out early and got out to a 20 point lead in the first quarter. Nocona had to abandon its game plan and started throwing the ball around and started to come back.

Two late touchdowns right before halftime kept the Eagles out in front 34-20 and the Indians never got closer.

With only one game scheduled for this season against a playoff bound City View team left, there will be nothing to lose for the Indians in their final game.

It will be senior night as Nocona plays at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns lost to Trinidad on Friday to officially get booted from the playoff picture.

The Trojans won the game 72-22 in the third quarter as their athleticism proved too much for the Longhorns.

The Longhorns play their final game amidst the background of homecoming, senior night and county pride. Forestburg gets a rematch against a Gold-Burg team it lost to a month ago when both teams had to reschedule their games.

There will not be a lack of motivation on either side despite both teams being out of the playoff hunt.

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears fell to undefeated Fannindel on Friday night to get booted from the playoff picture.

The Falcons showed why they are the favorites to win the district, shutting down the Bears winning 45-0.

Gold-Burg never got anything going. Following a stinging loss the previous week to Trinidad, the Bears did not play their best game which did not give them a chance against Fannindel.

The team plays its final game at Forestburg with nothing but pride on the line. That doesn’t mean the Bears will not bring it in their final game.

Gold-Burg spanked the Longhorns 55-19 a month ago and will be looking to ruin Forestburg’s homecoming.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 6.

