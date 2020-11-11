Football Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians season ended on Friday night with a loss against playoff bound City View.

The Mustangs passing attack proved too much for the Indians winning 55-24.

Nocona was able to score some points late in the game to avoid any shutout as Coach Rick Weaver and his team finished strong.

It was a tough season for this young Indians squad that went 1-8. The team forfeited one district game due to COVID-19.

Still, with the uncertainty every program went into the season with, playing nine games is an accomplishment in itself especially as Nocona has seemed to have been hit the hardest in the county when it comes to cases.

“Us getting in nine games when we didn’t know if we would get a season is just a blessing,” Weaver said. “Talked to the kids every week about how this could be our last one. After Holliday when we did miss one that reality set in and the kids had a great attitude and were just very excited to be able to play every week.”

Gold-Burg vs Forestburg

The Gold-Burg Bears spoiled Forestburg’s homecoming in both team’s final games of the season.

The Bears beat the Longhorns 50-0 midway through the third quarter to end their season in an anti-climatic way.

While this game carried playoff aspirations for the winner the previous two seasons, both teams came into the game with the playoff door closed with the district expanding to four teams.

Gold-Burg did pick up a win against Forestburg earlier in the season on Oct. 2, so a grudge match between the teams with pride on the line was motivation enough for both teams playing their final games regardless.

However things went bad for the Longhorns right away with turnovers the Bears directly turned into points. Forestburg’s defense did make one stop when Jeremiah Perez intercepted a tipped pass at the Longhorns goal line, but Gold-Burg’s offense moved the ball at will all night.

The Bear’s Will Hodges found Matthew Fatheree for three touchdown passes. Hodges took an interception back for a score and Fatheree collected one of his own in his final game.

Kani Grace scored two rushing touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Kolton Whitaker. Jayon Grace recovered a fumble on the Longhorns opening drive.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.