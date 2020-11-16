Free COVID-19 testing now offered in Montague Co.

In an effort to help stem the growing tide of COVID-19 cases in Montague County, a free testing program will be operating three days a week in the county through December.

Montague County Judge Kevin Benton said this program is being offered through the Texas Department of Emergency Management, with the testing site set up in the parking lot at Nocona General Hospital.

Cheek swab testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays starting Nov. 17. Benton said it will continue through December. A person does not have to have symptoms to be tested.

“They said it will take 48-96 hours to get the results back, but the goal is more testing and if a person tests positive they can stay home for quarantine and help stop the spread. Symptoms are not required,” explained Benton.

Register and get scheduled by going to gogettested.com. The caller will be asked for identifying information and to answer some general health questions, including possible exposure to the virus. When you scroll down the list of locations select Nocona General Hospital, afterwhich you can choose a test date and time slot. A confirmation text complete with QR is sent to your phone which will be used at the drive-through location.

No eating or drinking 15 minutes prior to getting tested. Positive results receive a medical consultation from a provider.