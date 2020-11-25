Girls Basketball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians played back-to-back road games on Friday and Saturday to kick-start them into the season.

The Lady Indians picked up a win against Godley 72-31, but fell to a tough Melissa team 64-42.

Nocona never had any trouble against the Lady Cats who were first up. The Lady Indians led by double-digits 39-22 after half time and never looked back.

The Lady Indians received their first big test playing the tougher Lady Cardinals the next day. Melissa got out to a big lead 21-8 in the first quarter while never Nocona’s offense never got going.

The Lady Cardinals got the free throw line at will, putting the Lady Indians into foul trouble and throwing them off their game. It was a game to learn from as Nocona looks forward.

Trying to play catch up after a delayed start to the season, Nocona has three games scheduled for this week against Vernon and Midway.

The Lady Indians end the week hosting Alvord at 11 a.m. on Nov. 28.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs beat Bryson on Friday after their original game was canceled.

The Lady Bulldogs won a one-sided game 35-15 thanks to a strong start to the game.

Prairie Valley scored the first 15 points of the game against the Cowgirls. Bryson took all game to equal that total while the Lady Bulldogs kept increasing their lead.

Emily Carpenter led the team with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Hailey Winkler was second with 10 points while leading the team with eight steals.

Prairie Valley’s next scheduled game will be a rematch at Bryson at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost their opening game against Newcastle in close fashion.

The Lady Bobcats won 37-33 as the Lady Bears just ran out of time.

Newcastle led by double-digits at halftime 22-10, but Gold-Burg played better as the game went on. Unfortunately, the Lady Bears came up just short.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh thought it was a great effort for her team in the first game. Down a starter, undersized overall and facing a Newcastle team with four games already played, there was every excuse to give up after a tough first half.

Gold-Burg next scheduled game is hosting Chillicothe at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.