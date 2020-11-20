August 24, 1998 – November 20, 2020

MANOR – Jamie Lynn Carpenter, 22, died on Nov. 15, 2020 at her home in Manor, TX.

There was a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Nov. 20 at Nocona Cemetery with Joe Crow and Dr. Chance Dingler officiating.

Pallbearers were Brian Ritchie, Connor Ritchie, Garrett Embry, Evan Embry and Wesley Barger. Honorary pallbearers were Ross Embry and Jameson Fenner.

She was born on Aug. 24, 1998 in Wichita Falls to James “Jimmy” and Dawn Ritchie Carpenter. She was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Nocona. She was a student at Texas Tech University at the time of her death.

She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Duane Ritchie, Bill and June Carpenter.

She is survived by her grandmother, Jo Ritchie, Nocona; uncles, Leonard Ritchie, Nocona and Brian Carpenter; aunt, Becca Embry, Nocona and cousins.

Memorial donations may be made to Nocona Indian Booster Club Scholarship Fund, c/o Steven Nobile, 16683 F.M. 1816, Nocona.