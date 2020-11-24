February 3, 1945 – November 12, 2020

NOCONA – Janet Carol Ketchum Sirmen, 75, died on Nov. 12, 2020 in Nocona, TX.

A graveside memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Nocona Cemetery Gazebo.

Sirmen was born on Feb. 3, 1945 in Wichita Falls to Jarrett and Gloria Weiss Teague Ketchum. She worked as a stewardess for Braniff Airlines in her 20s and 30s. She was a cook at Nocona Nursing Home. She was a past rodeo queen in Nocona.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dennis Sirmen and son, Yancey Colom Young.

She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Young, Nocona; step-sister, Denise Mitchell, East Texas and cousin, Linda Weiss Davis, Denton.

Memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.