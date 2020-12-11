Kathryn Marjetta Sanders “Bunny”

May 16, 1923 – November 7, 2020

Kathryn Marjetta Sanders fondly known as “Bunny,” 97, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 7, 2020.

A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on Nov. 14 at the White Family Funeral home in Bowie, TX. The family requests that guests please wear a mask.

Bunny was born May 16, 1923 in Bowie. In 1940 she attended TWU in Denton for two years. In 1942 while working as a secretary for the government at Sheppard Air Force Base, she met Eugene Leo Sheppard, whom she married. They moved to Dumas after WW2 ended. While in Dumas she was active in Beta Sigma Phi, Eastern Star and Daughter of the Nile. When Gene retired they traveled to Canada and every state except Hawaii.

In 1987 Bunny taught herself how to make quilts and made several for family members. They were truly works of art. She enjoyed baking her specialty was Poppy Seed Cake. She loved working in the yard and had a garden where she grew cucumbers and made pickles. She made plum jelly from the plums off the plum tree.

Bunny was married to Eugene Sheppard for 50 years when he passed. In 1995 Bunny attended her high school reunion and got reacquainted with Roy Sanders, whom she had known since fifth grade. They were married in Dec.1995. After marrying they moved back to Bowie.

Roy and Bunny traveled extensively. They were active members of the Presbyterian church. Some of the activities Bunny enjoyed were Bible study, dancing, going out to eat, playing bridge and working in the yard. She was married to Roy Sanders for 18 years when he passed away.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene Sheppard, second husband, Roy Sanders, parents, Erle and David Worley, brothers, David Worley and Bob Worley and sisters, Mary Jo Carlyle and Becky Curry.

Bunny is survived by her sons Leo Sheppard and Robert Sheppard; daughter-in-law, Linda Sheppard; daughter, Sandra Paolucci; son-in-law, Robert Paolucci; grandchildren, Amy Sheppard Scott, Jennifer Sheppard Shuler, Bobby Sheppard and Liza Schwartz and great-grandchild Trace Sheppard.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s research at alz.org in loving memory of her sister, Becky Curry and brother, David Worley.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

1418 Highway 59 N,

Bowie, TX

(940) 872-9993

thewhitefamilyfuneralhome.com