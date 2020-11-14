Kleinhans signs to West Texas A&M

Despite the district being on lockdown, a small group came together to celebrate one of Nocona’s most accomplished athletes on her signing day Wednesday.

At Nocona’s High School gym, Averee Kleinhans signed her letter of intent to play college basketball at West Texas A&M.

Individually, Kleinhans has been picked by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for the all-state team her three previous years. The last two years she has either won or shared the district’s most valuable player award.

While averaging 25 points per game last year, she also broke the Lady Indians scoring record for a game with 46 points against Holliday, a record that was set by her grandmother Glenna Clay.

The team has made the playoffs every season since she has been in school, with the last two years winning district titles and making it to the regional quarterfinals.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie news.