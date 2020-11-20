August 25, 1936 – November 16, 2020

BRIDGEPORT – L.B. McDonald, 84, passed away Nov. 16, 2020 in Bridgeport, TX.

A graveside service for L.B. was at 10 a.m. on Nov. 19 at Eastside Cemetery in Bridgeport, officiated by Pastor Rick Davis.

Pallbearers were son-in-law Melvin Bostick, grandsons Derek McDonald and spouse Richard Barrrett, Derek Marshall, Tanner Eisen and Austin Cope. Honorary pallbearers were Mike Simpson, Grant Drake, Bill Johnson, B.F. Walker, Paul Wood, Christopher Thomas Bell, Dr. Thomas Steffen, Rev. Johnny Irish, Rufus Martin, and Lane Akin.

L.B. McDonald was born to Lee and Kathleen (Winters) McDonald in New Liberty on Aug. 25, 1936. He graduated from Bowie High School and Draughns Business College in Wichita Falls.

He was honorably discharged from the United States Navy (Reserve) in 1964. He was the owner of Wichita Construction in Bowie which later moved to Bridgeport and a machine shop was added.

L.B. served on the Wise County Appraisal District Board and was on the Bridgeport School Board for three years, serving for a time as president.

He served for a short time as Bridgeport’s City Judge. L.B. was Wise County Judge for twelve years. He was Bridgeport’s Outstanding Citizen in 1984.

L.B. was a longtime supporter of the Wise County Youth Fair. He raised registered Hereford cattle and was a member of the Texas and American Hereford Association.

He was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Bridgeport where he served in many capacities. He also served on the District Board of Trustees of the Methodist Church.

L.B. was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Gaylord McDonald and sister, Vaughnda Rhyne.

Survivors are his wife Pat of 63 years; brother, Eddie McDonald and wife, Rhonda; son, Mike McDonald and wife, Edie, Paradise; daughter, Kassie Bostick and husband, Melvin, Lake Bridgeport; five grandchildren, Chelsea Marshall and husband, Derek, Paradise, T.K. Bishop, Austin, Macy Eisen and husband, Tanner, Little Elm, Derek McDonald and spouse, Richard Barrett, Kansas and Taylor Cope and husband, Austin, Poolville and three great-grandchildren, Nolan, Hayes and Blake Marshall all of Paradise.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the building fund at First United Methodist Church in Bridgeport, or to the Wise County Youth Fair.

