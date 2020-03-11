L.C. Smith & Mildred Ruth Taylor Smith

June 7, 1928 – October 22, 2020

December 22, 1931 – October 29, 2020

BOWIE – L.C. Smith, 92, went to the home to be with the Lord on Oct. 22, 2020. Just five days short of their 71st wedding anniversary, his loving wife, Ruth joined him in heaven just one week later. Mildred Ruth Taylor Smith, 84, passed away on Oct. 29, 2020.

A funeral service will take place on Nov. 4 in the chapel of the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, TX. The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

L.C. was born on June 7, 1928, in Atoka, OK to Lon Earl and Jewel Durham Smith. Ruth was born on Dec. 22, 1931 in Nocona to William and Annie Murphy Taylor.

L.C. was a World War II veteran serving in the Army from 1945 to 1950. Part of that time, he served as an artillery gunner in the Philippine Islands. He came home on a two-week furlough to visit his cousin in Nocona.

He went to church with his cousin who introduced him to his wife’s sister, Ruth. It was truly meant to be because they were married a few short months later on Oct. 27, 1949.

Just three days after their wedding he shipped out to Fort Lewis, Washington until he was discharged from military service while Ruth stayed in Nocona and completed her senior year of high school.

Saved in 1952, L.C. was called into pastoral ministry soon afterward. Ruth answered the call with him and lovingly helped him as a pastor’s wife. They served 60 years together with 15 of those years being at Lighthouse Assembly of God in Bowie. L.C. loved to preach and even after he retired from pulpit ministry, he continued to be willing to preach to anyone who would listen.

While L.C. loved a good game of dominoes, hunting was his favorite hobby. He loved to hunt deer, quail, dove and whatever else could be hunted. He went on countless hunting trips with kids, grandkids, friends, church members and anyone else who liked to hunt.

Ruth joined him on the hunts with their kids and grandkids but her favorite hobby was hand stitching and quilting. She won many awards for her quilting skills and made quilts for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as many friends. Her love language was cooking. She baked thousands of cookies for her grandkids and made gallons of three bear soup.

They were known as “mother and daddy” to daughters Lana and Dian, but their favorite names were “DeDad and MeMom” not only to their grandchildren and great-grandchildren but to most people in the community.

The legacy they left their daughters was that building a firm foundation on Jesus Christ is what will mark your life. Because of this foundation, the world saw faithfulness, purpose, love and integrity in every season of MeMom and DeDad’s lives.

L. C. was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Opal Creggar, Bess Gaut, Eula Wilson, Beulah Higbee and son-in-law, Sonny Ritter. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Wilbert Molsbee, Plyna Joy Linn and Barbara Sue Taylor, brothers, Dewey Taylor, J.L.Taylor, Kenneth Taylor and Wesley Taylor and son-in-law Sonny Ritter.

They are survived by daughters, Lana Ritter and Dian Webb and husband, Darwin; Ruth’s sisters, Rada Russell and Retha Larison; grandson, James Ritter and wife, Tracy; granddaughters, Summer Eudey and husband, Graham, Heidi Fox and husband, Chad, Harmoni Brooks and husband, Scott and Mallory Alderete and husband, Dale; great-grandchildren, Alisha, Drew, Addison, Season, Kynleigh, Grayson, Matt, Medlee, Lyrik, Zack, Jewel, Andy, Jazzlyn, Rhythm, Anni, Gideon and Zeke and great-great-grandson, Kaedynn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be sent to the Bowie Senior Citizens or a veteran organization of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

1418 Highway 59 N,

Bowie, TX

(940) 872-9993

thewhitefamilyfuneralhome.com