Lady Rabbits face state-ranked tests

The Bowie girls basketball team played lost games on Monday and Tuesday against state-ranked teams on the road.

The Lady Rabbits lost 73-40 against top-ranked 2A team Muenster and 54-45 against 11th ranked Ponder.

Bowie came in trying to play their trapping zone against the Lady Hornets, who elected to shoot over the zone and never looked back.

Muenster hit well and often from 3-point range from the start, leading 21-5 after the first quarter. The Lady Rabbits offense was slow to get going against the staunch Lady Hornets halfcourt defense.

While Muenster’s offense only slowed down in the fourth quarter, Bowie’s 16 points in the second quarter was the highlight, with almost half the team’s total points coming during the period.

Abbi Gamblin led the team with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jayci Logan was second with eight points while leading the team with two blocks and three steals. Taygon Jones led the team with three assists.

With Muenster knocking in more 3-pointers (17) than the Lady Rabbits total field goals (16) it was too much to overcome.

Tuesday’s game was a much better pill to swallow. With wins against state-ranked teams Brock and Argyle, along with a triple overtime loss to Decatur already this season, the Lady Lions were going to be a tough test.

Ponder’s full-court press and rapid substitution pattern is also similar to how Bowie wants to play.

The Lady Lions led after the first quarter 14-11, but the Lady Rabbits kept it close heading into halftime trailing only 30-29.

Bowie built a five-point lead late into the third quarter as it looked like it was about to gain control of the game. Unfortunately, Ponder came back and retook the lead 41-39 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Rabbits had trouble scoring many points trying to retake the lead while the Lady Lions continued to score a consistent rate. A strong finish from Ponder led to the final score.

