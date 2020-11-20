August 14, 1967 – November 15, 2020

NOCONA – Laurie Michelle Steele, 53, Nocona, TX died on Nov. 15, 2020.

Steele was born on Aug. 14, 1967 in Fort Worth to Avery Steele and Fay Spangler. She was a devout Christian and was active in U-turn Ministries of Chico.

She is preceded in death by her twin sons, Zachary and Brandon Taylor, parents, Avery Steele and Fay Spangler and grandparents, Rube and Artie Vickers.

She is survived by her son, Rusty Steele, Nocona; brother, Lloyd Elliston, Nocona and sister, Dena Stevens, Sulphur Springs.

The family is asking in lieu of flowers to make donations to “More Precious than Rubies” in Chico.

Arrangements are entrusted by Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.