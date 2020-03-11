March 4, 1971 – October 17, 2020

BOWIE – It is with deepest sorry that we announce the passing of our dear Melody Turnbow on Oct.17, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

A celebration of life service will be planned in the near future.

She was born on March 4, 1971 to Jackie Turnbow in Bowie. Melody grew up in Bowie, attending school and graduating high school in 1989. She was involved in band, flag corp. and was very well known for being a member of the Duran Duran Fan Club. Melody went on to graduate from LVN school at NCTC, and later on she graduated with an RN. She was employed throughout her nursing career at Nocona General Hospital, Wichita General Hospital pediatrics, Dallas Children’s Hospital Oncology floor, Decatur Hospital, Bowie Memorial Hospital, Grace Care Center and several home health agencies.

Melody is most remembered by her loving, caring and kind soul. She always had a smile for everyone. She would stay up late and talk to her friends and family and help them to cope with loved ones who were ill, or any other issues. Melody’s biggest accomplishment in her 49 short years of life was her daughter, Bethany. She was active in helping Bethany in cheerleading and fund-raisers for out of state trips, band and helping put on some of the best pep rallies and “Decade Dances” in the past several years at Bowie High School

Melody is preceded in death by her grandparents, A.J. and Nell Turnbow, aunt, Johnnie Laughlin and uncle, Ronnie Turnbow.

She is survivors by her parents Mike and Jackie Lewallen, Bowie; daughter, Bethany Fong, Bowie; sister, Natalie and husband, Blaine Brown, Buda; nephew, Cameron Brown, Buda; aunt, Debbie Turnbow, CO; special cousins, Kevin “Slim” Laughlin and wife, Wendy and their children, Nathan, Johnnett Laughlin, Sarah Halpin and Lacey Ann Turnbow and an abundance of precious friends.

Paid publication