Mighty Marching Maroon advances to area

The Mighty Marching Maroon of Bowie High School competed at University Interscholastic League contest Wednesday in Celina bringing home a division one rating and advancing to area contest. Director German Torres said the band will compete on Dec. 3 at Midlothian for area. He said the students, “Played their hearts out and left it all on the field.” In the judge’s comments there were some recommendations on tuning and phrasing, but he said those are all things they can refine. While he has some concerns about returning to compete after the Thanksgiving break, he said they should be ready to go with three days of practice.

(Center) Bowie High School Band Director German Torres with (Right) Melissa Zamzow, assistant band director and choir director, and Robert Frick, junior high band director, stand with the trophy they received at Wednesday’s contest. (Courtesy photo)