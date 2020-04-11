Montague County Youth Fair still on schedule

As of Nov. 2 it appears the 2021 Montague County Youth Fair is still a go, but fair officials will be meeting in mid-November to discuss any possible changes to the date or its operation.

This discussion comes on the heels of some major shows, including the Jan. 15-Feb. 6 Fort Worth Stock Show, being cancelled. Texas’ other large stock shows in San Antonio and Houston, which take place in late February and March are still on the calendar.

AgriLife Extension Agent Justin Hansard said as of Monday the local show is a go.

“The sale committee has been approached about concerns on that many people being in one location, so I am not sure how we will handle it. This is a first for us. At some shows they are having one species in a ring at a time and limiting the audience. That may cause us to stretch out the show. We also will be looking at safety precautions that could be put into place,” explained Hansard.