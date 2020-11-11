Nocona loses five-set playoff game

The Nocona Lady Indians season came to an end on Saturday in the regional quarterfinals against district foe Henrietta in five sets.

The Lady Indians lost the third matchup between the teams, losing the final two sets of the match.

The Lady Cats came in with the slight mental advantage of winning the most recent match between the teams in four sets on Oct. 23.

Nocona came out scorching hot to start the match. A barrage of heavy serving allowed the Lady Indians to extend their lead to 16-4 as it seemed Nocona would easily win the first set.

Henrietta turned that thinking around. The Lady Cats stormed back with equal fury. The Lady Indians helped as the mental errors started to add up.

Somehow Henrietta not only came all the way back within the same set, but took the lead 21-20 in the final few points.

Nocona middle blocker Karlee Brown made a play at the net blocking two consecutive shots to tie the score back up that fired the Lady Indians up enough to finish the set strong, winning the set 25-23 somehow.

Unfortunately, that comeback from the Lady Cats seemed to have wakened them up and it carried over to the second set. Nocona never got going as errors and frustration along with Henrietta’s solid play allowed the Lady Cats to build a big lead.

The Lady Indians would not engineer their own comeback though as Henrietta won the set 25-13 to tie the match up.

Sensing the tide was turning, Nocona Coach Tanya Samples took her team into the hallway in between sets to make sure her message sunk in to not let another set go by like that.

Whatever she said must have worked. The Lady Indians were in control for most of the third set. Henrietta came back to tie the score at 10-10, but Nocona built an 18-12 lead to get some breathing room.

The Lady Cats were not going to let the Lady Indians coast to a win, fighting back to cut the score to 21-19, but thankfully Nocona was able to close the set out with a win 25-21 to take a 2-1 lead in the match.

The opening of the fourth set was the most competitive of the match. Henrietta had the slight advantage leading 11-9, but from there the Lady Cats opened the set up. Henrietta would win nine of the next 10 points, leading 20-10.

Nocona had no answer as the Lady Cats coasted to win 25-13 to force a fifth and final set.

Early on Henrietta developed a two-point lead 3-1. The two teams played even for the next few points. The Lady Cats upped their lead to four points lead 8-4. Not matter what the Lady Indians did, they could not make up that ground.

Henrietta scored the final point to win the set 15-10 and the match.

