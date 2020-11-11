Nocona marching band readies contest show

The Nocona High School marching band will take to the field for University Interscholastic League Regional Marching contest on Nov. 14 in Ram Stadium in Mineral Wells.

The band is expected to perform at 3:45 p.m. for the region seven contest.

Director Erin Hanson said the 40-member band will perform “A Moment In Time,” featuring music from two popular musicians, Cold Play and Cyndi Lauper. The program opens with “Clocks” by Cold Play, followed by Lauper’s “Time After Time.” The final tune is “Chiming of the Hour,” arranged by Luke McMillan.

