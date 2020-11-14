Part-time investigator approved for DA

Montague County Commissioners conducted a brief meeting of business Monday.

For the first time in several weeks, the full court of commissioners were in attendance as Commissioner Mark Murphey recovering from recent surgery was able to take his seat. He was welcomed back by the court and staff.

Commissioner Bob Langford presided in the absence of County Judge Kevin Benton. The judge’s office was closed for two weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

District Attorney Casey Polhemus’ request for a part-time investigator funded through the 97th District Attorney’s forfeiture fund was approved.

