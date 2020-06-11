September 13, 1943 – November 3, 2020

MONTAGUE – Robert Donald Culwell, 77, died in Montague, TX.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Nov. 7 at the Montague Cemetery in Montague.

Culwell was born on Sept. 13, 1943 in Bridgeport, Texas to Donald and Louise Culwell.

He graduated from Nocona High School in 1962 as an all-star football and baseball player. He married Barbara Larison and they were together for 57 years. Robert started his career at Lipscombs and A&P in Nocona. He went on to work for Dobbs Moving Service in Weatherford. He drove a truck for Jack Houston and worked as a “roughneck” in the oil field. Culwell was also one of the founders of the Addison and Grapevine Farmer’s Markets.

Robert is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Tammie Messer and Terrie Kammerdiener; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and aunts and uncles.