November 2, 1947 – November 8, 2020

BONITA – Robert Howard Smith, 73, died on Nov. 8, 2020 in Bonita, TX.

There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Center Point Cemetery with the Rev. Dave Woodbury officiating.

Smith was born on Nov. 2, 1947 to George and Helen Ater Smith in McAlester, OK. He worked as a carpenter and a truck driver most of his life. He was a decorated veteran of the U.S. Army serving three combat tours in Vietnam and earning a purple heart. He also was a member of Bonita Baptist Church.

Smith is survived by his daughter, Michelle Chappel, Burleson; sister, Ouida Smith, Dallas; brother, Lonnie Joe Long, Englewood, FL; three grandchildren and numerous cousins.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.