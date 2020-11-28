SBDC opens Montague County office at NCTC

By BARBARA GREEN

Business Recovery Adviser Michael Carmichael has set up his Small Business Development Center office and is ready to assist area business people with their needs whether it’s exploring a new idea or finding resources to help make it through tough times.

Michael Carmichael is ready to assist county business people with tough times or new ideas. (Photo by Barbara Green)



That new office is located at North Central Texas College Bowie, ready to serve all of Montague County, along with Denton and Cooke Counties through the SBDC North Texas. Part of a nationwide system, the SBDC is designed to provide potential and existing businesses in these counties with practical assistance needed to survive, grow and prosper.

Development of a Montague County office had been in the works since just before the pandemic started as officials determined Montague County was an under-served area. The focus then switched to business recovery related to COVID-19. For the Bowie area these needs became even more prevalent following the late May tornado.

