September 29, 1948 – November 2, 2020

DECATUR – Shelly Kay Prost, 72, Decatur, TX, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 2, 2020 in Denton.

A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the First Baptist Church of Decatur, with Pastor Jase Waller officiating. The burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Shelly was born Sept. 29, 1948 in Walters, OK to Willard and Oreca (Pace) Maness. She graduated from Chico High School. Shelly married Louie Prost on Oct. 9, 1987 in Decatur. Shelly worked alongside her husband, and together they owned and operated Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant for four years. Shelly also worked at First State Bank of Chico for over 40 years. At the time of her retirement, she was the branch President of the Paradise Branch. She was a volunteer for five years at Wise Regional Health System Auxiliary. Shelly loved chocolate and working in her garden. She truly loved her family and friends and will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Louis Alan “Louie” Prost, sister, Sue Edgington and brothers, Ralph and Walter Maness.

Shelly is survived by her son, Greg Barnes, Decatur; daughter, Phyllis Mosley and husband, Mark, Ivanhoe; daughters, Natalie Tarpley and husband, John, Gainesville, Angela Christensen, Arlington; sister, Linda Duck and husband, Benny, Bridgeport; brothers, Billy Maness and wife, Glynda, OK and Jimmy Maness and wife, Patti Arlington; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

1418 Highway 59 N,

Bowie, TX

(940) 872-9993

thewhitefamilyfuneralhome.com