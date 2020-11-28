Thomas finishes 14th at state

Montague County had one representative running in the state cross country meet on Monday in Round Rock.

Saint Jo sophomore Collin Thomas finished 14th out of more than 100 of the best runners in the state in 1A.

With it being his second time at the state meet, Thomas ran his best race, setting a new personal best time of 16:59.

Thomas outdid his freshman results from the previous year. His first time at the state meet last year Thomas finished 33rd while running his previous personal best of 17:30, that was not broken until Monday.

