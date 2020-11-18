Volleyball all-district teams announced

With the volleyball season done for the vast majority of high school teams across the state, all-district selections have been released to the public.

For the Bowie Lady Rabbits, Lexi Kirkham and Taygon Jones earned superlative awards. Kirkham earned the district’s most valuable blocker award while Jones was named defensive MVP of the district.

First team selections included Halle Duvall and Neely Price.

Second team honors went to Jayci Logan, Julia Witt and Gracie Duke. B.J. Mills earned an honorable mention nod. The team had 11 players named to the all-academic team.

The Nocona Lady Indians had Averee Kleinhans named the district’s offensive MVP.

First team selections included Laramie Hayes, Sydni Messer and Skyler Smith.

Laci Stone, Jessica Dingler and Karlee Brown were second team selections while Laney Yates was an honorable mention selection.

The team had six players earn all-academic honors.

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won four superlative awards. Hannah Reyling was named the district MVP, Kaitline Harris was setter of the year and Kassidy Pitman was libero of the year. Coach Charlie Hamilton was named coach of the year.

First team honors went to Kayden Skidmore, Elaina Everson and Shaden Johnson. Jacqueline Hannah was named to the second team.

Prairie Valley had Emily Carpenter and Brianna Harris win superlative awards. Carpenter was named the district’s offensive MVP while Harris was named newcomer of the year.

First team honors went to Hailey Winkler, Molly Gilleland and Veronica Gutierrez. Randi Gilleland and Karagan Ritchie earned second team honors. Five players were named to the all-academic team.

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears had Kelly Contreras and Ashlyn Brown win superlative awards. Contreras was named the district’s defensive MVP and Brown the blocker MVP.

First team selections included Taylor Lyons, Ashlynn Smith and Sadie Whitaker. Maddi Baumeister and Jylian Taylor were named to the second team.

Honorable mention picks included Sierra Weaver and Shadie Whitaker.

The Forestburg Lady Horns had Faith Moore selected as the district’s defensive player of the year. Athena Britain and Rebeca Sanchez were first team selections.

Kendal Cross, Bailey Payne and Katie Willett were second team selections while Shelby Bradley and Keeleigh Burnam were named honorable mention.

To see the full list of honors for all Montague County volleyball teams, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.